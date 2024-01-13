Man kills mother in Angul as she refuses to give him her pension

Angul: In a shocking incident, a man has killed his mother in Angul district of Odisha on Saturday said reliable reports in this regard.

Reports say that the son allegedly beat his mother to death as she refused to give him her monthly allowance. Further it is worth mentioning that, the son killed his mother and threw her in the well.

The police have arrested the accused. Such an inhumane incident has happened in Mugmalsahi in Kishore nagar police station limits in Angul.

The son identified as Abni asked 70-year-old Pankajini Pradhan to give the allowance to him. After she refused, the man beat his mother to death for not paying her allowance. He then threw her in an open well outside the house.

The brother of deceased Pankajini lodged a written complaint in Kishore nagar police station. The police went to the spot and conducted an investigation and arrested the accused son. Further details awaited.