Man kills minor son after family dispute in Rourkela

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his son following a family dispute in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The incident has come to the fore from Sitalpada Basti of Rourkela in the district.

According to sources, the man had a quarrel with his wife, following which his wife left the house. In a fit of rage, he allegedly killed his 5-year-old son and hanged his body.

The locals spotted the body of the minor and immediately informed the police about it.

After receiving information about the matter, police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for autopsy. They also detained the accused and are interrogating him presently.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.