Man kills housemaid’s 2-year-old daughter to marry her in Odisha

Balasore: In a goosebumps incident, a man allegedly killed the two-year-old daughter of his housemaid with the aim to marry her in Odisha’s Balasore district.

One Jyotsna Rani Parida was reportedly living with her two-year-old daughter at Nuabazr under Khunta Police station limits of the district after getting separated from her husband. She was earning her livelihood by working as a housemaid.

Somehow Jyotsna Rani came in contact with a man, a native of Bhuinpada village under Khantapada Police station limits, and expressed her willingness to work as housemaid in his house.

As per Jyotsna Rani’s allegation, Manoj Kumar Dash, son of her employer, repeatedly kept physical relationship with her assuring her to marry her in the future. However, he had kept a condition before her.

Manoj had asked Jyotsna Rani to eliminate her minor daughter so that they can get married. However, when she protested, he started to beat up the child without any reason.

Manoj severely attacked Jyotsna Rani’s daughter by taking advantage of her loneliness when she had gone out for some work with his mother.

Jyotsna Rani rushed her daughter to Seragarh Hospital in a critical condition. She was then shifted to Nilagiri Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Later, Jyotsna Rani filed a case at Khantapada Police station against Manoj. Based on her allegation, cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

Police also have launched a search operation to trace the accused who is on the run now.