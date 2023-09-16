Man kills father in Ganjam district of Odisha!

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his father in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the son beat his father to death with a wooden stick, said reports. The incident took place in Kumarpur village under Berhampur Sadar police station.

It has been reported that the father was killed due to a minor quarrel with his son. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Pradhan of Kumarpur village.

According to reports, both the father and son had an argument over a minor reason and in the heat of the moment, the son identified as Dam Pradhan got up and hit his father on the head with a wooden stick.

The man died on the spot, said reports. The Sadar police reached the spot and recovered the body. The accused son Dam has been detained and is being interrogated by the police.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.