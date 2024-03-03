Man kills father, beats him to death in Angul of Odisha

Angul: In a tragic incident, a man was beaten to death by his son in Odisha’s Angul district. The incident was reported from Nuabhuin village in Angul, under the limits of Bantala police station, reports confirmed in this regard.

The deceased has been identified as Biprabar Bhoi, the father of accused, Balaram Bhoi. According to reports, the father-son duo had a massive argument on Saturday evening. After which, there was no sign of Biprabar. Following which, the local people entered their house and spotted the victim’s body. Notably, the body was over with a blanket.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the local police station arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, a search operation has also been initiated to find the accused man who killed his father in Angul.

Further details into the matter are awaited.