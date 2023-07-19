Man kills brother in Bhubaneswar, family dispute suspected

Bhubaneswar: A man reportedly killed his bother alleged following a family fight in Chandaka area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar today.

One Kartik Chhatar of Bindhagiri village under Chandaka Police station limits reportedly killed his brother Jagannath Chhatar by crushing his head with a stone.

While the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be known, Chandaka Police rushed to the spot after learning about the crime and started an investigation.

Cops detained Kartik for interrogation and sent Jagannath’s body the hospital for postmortem, said sources.

While the exact reason what prompted the accused to kill his brother is yet to be known it is suspected that the crime might be due to a family spat, added the source.

Further investigation into the crime by the police is underway.

