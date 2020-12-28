Man Kills 8-Month Pregnant Wife For Dowry In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a cruel incident, an 8-month pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband for dowry in Odisha recently. The baby in the womb was also killed along with its mother due to the assault.

The deceased has been identified as Shradhanjali Nayak, daughter of Prafulla Nayak, a resident of Balangibandha village in Nayagarh district. She was married to Babulu Subudhi, son of Sura Subudhi of Machipada village of the same district.

Reportedly, both of them got married after they fell in love while working in a jewellery shop in Bhubaneswar. After marriage they were living in a rented house in Pandagadia village near the Samapura area of Bhubaneswar.

Marriage bliss did not last long and after some days, Babulu started to show his greedy face. He started torturing his wife with demand for dowry.

Sources said that Babulu’s mother had demanded Rs 2 lakh cash from Sradhanjali’s family as dowry money and due to this Shradhanjali stayed in her father’s house for some days and then returned to Bhubaneswar.

In the meanwhile Shradhanjali got pregnant and when Sradhanjali’s family did not give them money even after months Babulu was infuriated and started to argue with her and beat her there and demanded her to ask for money from her father.

When she did not reciprocated Babulu lost all his senses started to kick her stomach with his knee and fled from the scene after severely injuring her.

Due to the assault Shradhanjali felt pain in her abdomen after two to three days of the incident. Her family members rushed her to capital hospital for treatment where the attending doctor declared her ‘brought dead’.

Shradhanjali’s father has filed a complaint against Babulu in the Khandagiri Police station claiming it to be a case of murder committed by Babulu, his son-in-law. A case has been registered in this connection and Police is in search of Babulu who is at large now.