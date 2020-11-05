Man killed,Brother Critical After Attack By Miscreants In Odisha’s Angul

Man killed,Brother Critical After Attack By Miscreants In Odisha’s Angul

Angul: One killed and another sustained grevious injuries after some unidentified goons attacked and fired at them at Musapapuli village in Angul district last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Dushmant Senapati.

Sources said, Dushmant and his brother Dushasana were standing at Musapapali Chhak at around 8.30 AM, when some unidentified miscreants fired at them and attacked Dushmant with a Bhujali (sharp weapon).

Dushmant succumbed at the spot, while Dushasana sustained grevious injuries.

The critically injured Dushasana was immediately rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

Later, the police reached the spot and have started an investigation.