Man killed, wife injured in lightning strikes in Odisha’s Gajapati

Paralakhemundi: A pall of gloom of descended on Tatipati village in Gurandi Tehsil of Odisha’s Gajapati district on Wednesday following the death of a man in lightning strikes.

One B. Janardan and his wife B. Purna had reportedly gone to their agricultural field to show some seeds. However, there was rain accompanied by lightning strikes.

Both Janardan and Purna were struck by lightning. Sometime later a group of villagers found them in an unconscious state. Soon, they rushed both of them to the Gurandi Communist Health Centre.

However, the doctor declared Janardan brought dead while Purna is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.