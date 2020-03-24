Man Killed, Wife and Child Critical in Bike and Truck Collision at Odisha

Angul: 1 killed, 2 critical as a truck collides with a bike in Angul. The accident has taken place near Jarpada area of Angul district.

The husband has been killed, the wife and child are critical.

The family was going to Redhakhol, their home town when the accident took place.

The man who has lost his life has been identified as Nilamani Behra of Redhakhol area.

The police have reached the spot, further investigations are on.