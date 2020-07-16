Koraput: A 50-year-old man was allegedly stoned to death by two persons over suspicion of practising sorcery in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Habika, a resident of Chanti Janiguda village under Dasmantpur police limits in the district.

The incident occurred when Sai and his wife Sirima Habika were returning to their village from Dasmantpur after filing an FIR against the accused, identified as Hadi Saunta and Tumbi Saunta of the same village, this evening as the Saunta brothers were allegedly threatening to kill the couple over suspicion of practising sorcery.

During their return to the village, the couple was obstructed and thrashed by the Saunta brothers. Later the accused stoned Sai to death before fleeing from the spot, Sirima said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.