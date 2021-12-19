Man killed over past enmity in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: A man has been brutally hacked to death in Gala Pola area of Odisha’s Balasore district late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified to be a fish trader of the area.

It has been alleged that the fish trader has been killed by a sharp weapon over some past enmity.

On getting the information, Sahadevkhunta Police arrived at the spot and have initiated a probe into the matter. Further details awaited.

