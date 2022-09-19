Man killed, his wife & son critical as cattle laden truck hits bike in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a tragic incident a cow laden truck hit a bike in Balasore district of Odisha and as a result a man was killed while his wife and son sustained critical injury. The accident took place near Basta Chhak in Balaosre.

The deceased has been identified as Upendra Jena.

As per reports, Upendra was on his way to the hospital while his wife and son were also travelling along with him on the bike. When they were crossing the Basta Chhak a cow laden truck hit their bike.

As a result, Updendra was killed on the spot. However, the locals rescued his wife and son and rushed them to Balasore hospital for treatment. The cattle laden vehicle which hit their bike fled from the scene.

It is to be noted that on September 11 two persons were critically injured following a series of accidents in Balasore district. A dumper which was traveling from Kuruda towards Balasore at a very high speed collided with a car and then hit a truck on an over-bridge near Tamulia of the district.

Apart from that in August 24, an eight year old boy and his mother were killed in a road accident in Balasore district. The accident took place at the Kamarpala chowk in Aghirapada Panchayat under Oupada block of the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sabitri Mallick (40), wife of Lochana Mallick of Balimunduli village under Badapokhari Panchayat in Oupada block of the district and her 8 year old son.