Athmallick bike accident 1 died 1 serious

Man killed, his nephew critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: In a tragic event, a man died while his nephew sustained critical injury in a road mishap in Odisha. The accident took place near Laupala canal when the two were rerunning Athamallick from Angul.

The deceased has been identified as Chhbinarayan Pradhan of Kainrighati village. His nephew who received critical injury due to the accident is Swadhin Sahu.

As per reports, Chhabinarayan had visited Madhapur haata for some work on Wednesday. During his return journey he met his nephew. Both of them were returning to Athamallick on a bike. The rider lost control off the bike near Laupala canal and it met an accident. As a result of the accident, Chhabinarayan died on the spot.

Athamallick Police somehow got information about the mishap and rescued Swadhin in a critical condition and sent him immediately to Athamallick hospital. His condition is still critical.

