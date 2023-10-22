Man killed for not paying dues in Odisha’s Gunupur

Gunupur: A man was allegedly murdered for failing to pay the dues at Gunupur area in Rayagada district, a complaint has been registered at police station.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar Barada, was working as a water supplier in the railway station.

According to son, his father Ashok had called him at around 6 pm and informed that he had taken Rs 35,000 loan from one person. All of a sudden some unknown person called him and informed that they are bringing his father to Kashinagar and asked him to get the loan amount.

After reaching at Kashinagar, when he contacted them, they informed that they took his father to Gunupur. His son alleged that when he reached Gunupur with money, the unknown miscreants had killed his father and threw him at the Gunupur hospital.

On being informed about the incident, the Gunupur police have started a probe into the matter and have detained three persons for further questioning.