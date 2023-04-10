Man killed due to family feud in Odisha’s Khordha dist

Khordha: In a sad incident a man was killed due to a family feud in the Khordha district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Nuagarh village under the Tangi Block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Chandra Majhi. He was 46 years old.

As per reports, the families of the deceased and his relative nephew have family feud for a long. Today afternoon, a verbal spat erupted between Krushna Chandra and his relative nephew. The argument soon took an ugly turn and they got involved in a scuffle.

Due to the fight, Krushna Chandra sustained critical injury. He was being rushed to Khordha Hospital when he died on the way to the hospital.

It has also been learnt that earlier Krushna had been put behind the bars due to the same family feud. A few days back he was released from jail.

In the present case, Nirakarapur Thana Police have detained a person and investigating the matter.