Kamakhyanagar (Dhenkanal): A man has allegedly been killed in a bee attack in Adalapa village under Kankadahad block under Kamakhyanagar limits of Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

The deceased is said to be an elderly man aged around 70 years, he has been identified as Jagabandhu Behera.

According to reports he was returning from Kankadahad to his village and on the way bees attacked and as a result he lost his life on the spot.