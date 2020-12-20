Man Killed, Beheaded And Burnt Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Malkangiri Of Odisha

Malkangiri: A man was brutally murdered and later beheaded and burnt over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Nandaguda village of Padia police limits in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Karama Kana of Nandaguda village. As per reports, some people called him out of his house and killed him by slitting his throat with a sickle.