Man Killed, Beheaded And Burnt Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Malkangiri Of Odisha
After that they dragged his body 2 kilometres away from his home to the Saberi river shore and cut off his head from his body, burnt it and buried the body along the riverbed to destroy evidence of his murder.
The wife of the deceased filed a complaint in the police station regarding this. On receiving the complaint, the police reached the spot and after some investigation found the spot where the body was buried.
Koraput scientific team exhumed the body buried deep in sand in presence of Executive Magistrate and Motu Tahshildar Sasanka Mishra.
Reportedly, the police has summoned some villagers and interrogated them on suspicion of their involvement in the case.