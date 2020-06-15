Man killed in road accident in Balangir

Man killed as petrol tanker crashes into tree in Balangir

By IANS

Titlagarh: A person died in a road accident on NH 26 near Piplut village under Saintala block of Balangir district of Odisha at 5.30 am today.

According to sources, a petrol tanker was heading to Sambalpur from Boriguda, however it crashed into a roadside tree as driver, who has been identified as Pradip Kumar Barik, lost balance of the wheels of the vehicle.

The helper, Basant Kumar Majhi, a resident of Angul died on the spot due to the road mishap.

After being intimated, police reached the spot immediately, seized the vehicle and detained the driver for interrogation.

