Man killed, another critical as Bolero hits bike in Odisha’s Ganjam

The deceased has been identified as Sashanka Kumar Sadangi from Odagan area of Nayagarh district.

Berhampur: In a tragic incident a man was killed while another sustained critical injury as a Bolero vehicle hit a bike in Ganjam district of Odisha on Sunday. The road mishap took place in Bhetanai area under Aska Police limits of the district.

As per reports, the two were on their way to Berhampur from Odagan. Near the Bhetanai a Bolero vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction hit the bike head on. Accordingly, Sashanka was killed on the spot.

The locals rushed to the spot and sent the injured person to Aska hospital. Following primary treatment there he was shifted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

After getting information, Aska Police reached the accident spot and seized the body and sent it for autopsy. Police also seized the two vehicles.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

