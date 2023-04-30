Man killed after car hits bike in Deogarh district

Advertisement

Deogarh: In a tragic incident, one person was killed after a bike was hit by a car on National Highway number (NH) 49 in front of the Divine Public School in Deogarh district of Odisha. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, though the identity of the deceased is not conformed, locals have suggested that he could be a resident of Basaloi village under Deogarh police station. The car that hit is believed to be owned by a business woman of the area. The woman has reportedly surrendered to the police station along with the vehicle after the collision.

On being informed, the Deogarh police has reached the spot and is investigation the incident.

