Man killed after being hit by bike in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, a man was killed in a road mishap in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Monday. The accident took place in the MPV 23 village under Kalimela Police station limits in the district.

The deceased man has been identified as Supad Sarkar of the village. The accused is said to be from the MV 115 village under MV 79 Police outpost limits.

As per reports, Sarkar was walking on the road to reach the pond of the village that is by the road side to take bath when he met the accident. A biker hit him and accordingly he was killed on the spot.

After getting information Kalimela Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.

