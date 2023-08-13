Man jumps into River with 9-month-old child in Cuttack, goes missing

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a man jumped into Sidua river along with his nine-month-old child over suspected family fued in Cuttack Sadar on Sunday afternoon.

The child has been rescued by the local residents, but father goes missing.

The missing father, identified as Prakash Chandra Pradhan, a native of Kandarpur area in Cuttack.

Reports say, Prakash had come for some work at Sainda area and suddenly jumped into the Sidua river along with his daughter. While the locals rescued the child, father goes missing.

On being informed, the fire personnel reached the spot and have launched an extensive search to rescue the missing father.

More details awaited.