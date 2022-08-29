Man, his grandson held for illegal trading of chameleon in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man and his grandson on Monday held allegedly for running a racket for illegal trade of endangered species like chameleons. They were allegedly making a deal to illegally trade the endangered species at a cost of Rs.1.5 lakh when were caught.

As per reports, on the basis of a tipoff received regarding the illegal deal of endangered species like chameleon, a team of officials conducted a raid near the Shyama Mukherjee Park in Mancheswar area and caught two persons when the illegal deal was going on.

The arrested persons were identified as Khirod Mohanty, Rashmi Ranjan Das of Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district. They are said to be grandfather and grandson in relationship.

It is to be noted that chameleons have high medicinal value for which this endangered species becomes victim of illegal trade.