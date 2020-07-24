Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly clobbered to death his 25-year-old wife at the couple’s home in Kagil slum under Airport police limits here in Odisha on Friday evening.

The decease has been identified as Sakuntala Majhi, wife of Muralidhar Behera. She was reportedly three-months pregnant.

As per reports, Muralidhar battered Sakuntala using a hammer over family feud. She died on the spot.

Hearing her screams, neighbours came to the couple’s house and found Sakuntala in a pool of blood . They managed to nab her husband, while he was trying to escape after committing the crime.

The locals alerted the police following which the accused was arrested. “The husband has been detained and he is being further interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the murder,” said a police official

“Muralidhar is a mason by profession. He got married to Sakuntala in February, 2019. The couple used to have frequent argument over petty issues for which the deceased had left the house. She had returned few days ago,” a neighbour said.