Man hacks wife to death in Odisha
Representational image

Man hacks wife to death in Odisha’s Rayagada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: A man hacked his wife to death in a fit of rage at Padmapur village in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhyarani Sahu, wife of Hrushikesh Sahu of the village. The couple has one daughter and a son, neighbours said.

The incident occurred at around 2 PM today when a quarrel broke out between couple over an alleged family dispute. During the heat of the arguments, Hrushikesh hacked his wife to death with an axe.

Sandhyarani reportedly died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, Hrushikesh fled from the spot, locals informed.

On being informed, Padmapur police reached the spot and seized the body. Later, the police sent the body to a hospital for autopsy test.

“The body was sent to the District Headquarter Hospital in Rayagada for post-mortem,” a police official said adding that further investigation is on and a man haunt has been launched to nab the accused.

