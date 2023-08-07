Man hacks wife to death in Dhenkanal, arrested

Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal police has arrested a man who hacked his wife to death in Dudurukota village under Balini police limit of the district. The accused has been identified as Pratap Samal and the deceased has been identified as Minati Samal.

According to sources, on Saturday, Pratap hit Minati with a rod and fled from the spot. Minati was critically injured in the incident. Following the incident, two minor sons of the couple managed to rush her to the hospital. However, the doctors who attended her declared her dead.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. The cops also started a manhunt for Pratap. On Monday, police nabbed the accused and have arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

Detailed reports waited.