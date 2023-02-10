Man hacks wife, brother-in-law over petty issue in Odisha

Balasore: A man allegedly hacked his wife and brother-in-law over petty issue in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday night. The incident has been reportedly from Tundupada village under Soro police station limits.

One Basant Sahu of the village had some argument with his wife Bharati Sahu. Basant’s brother-in-law Antaryami Sahu intervened after hearing the couple’s fight. However, Basant got furious and hacked Bharati and Antaryami with a sharp weapon leaving them critically injured.

Some neighbors rescued the duo and rushed them to the Soro Hospital for treatment. Their health condition is stated to be critical.

Later, Soro police started an investigation into the matter after getting information.