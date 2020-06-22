Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly hacked his uncle allegedly over some family dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Sunday.

One Kathia Deuri received grievous injuries after his nephew attacked him with a sharp weapon at Kantipal village under Anandapur police station limits in the district.

The accused hacked Deuri over past enmity which had started due to some family fight.

Deuri who was lying in a pool of blood was rescued by his family members and rushed to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

“My elder uncle’s son attacked him with a sharp weapon. This is not the first time that he fought with my uncle. Always he used to come in drunken state and fight with him. Police should arrest him and take stringent action against him,” said Tuku Dehuri, Kathia’s another nephew.

Anandapur Police meanwhile has started an investigation into the matter.