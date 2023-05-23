Man hacks mother to death in Odisha’s Paradip!

Paradip: In an inhuman incident, a man hacked his mother to death with a sharp weapon in Bhutamundai village near the outskirts of Paradip. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The man has been arrested by police.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Sulochana and the accused has been identified as Anshuman. The mother and son performed the death anniversary of Sulochana’s mother yesterday. All the friends and family attended the death anniversary feast.

Everything went smoothly and the relatives and others returned to their home late last night. However, the next day, Sulochana’s son allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon and killed her while she was getting ready in the early morning.

Sulochana worked as a teacher in Srima Govt. High School. Her son Anshuman used to brings her to school every day. The police is investigating the case and trying to know why did he killed his mother so suddenly.