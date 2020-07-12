Cuttack: A man allegedly hacked his father to death and injured his brother in Cuttack district of Odisha, yesterday. This shocking incident has taken place in Musulia village under Khuntuni police limits in Athagarh block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Natha Purty (65) and the injured youth is Jagendra Purty. The main accused in the incident has been identified as Manoj Purty.

According to sources, Natha was living with his younger son Jagendra in their ancestral house were while his elder son Manoj was staying separately.

However, after an unexpected verbal fight broke out yesterday, in the heat of the incident, Manoj attacked Natha and killed him on the spot. As the younger brother Jagendra tried to intervene, he was brutally attacked by Manoj.

The locals heard about the incident and informed the police who in turn rushed to the scene of the incident. While Manoj was arrested the body of Natha was recovered and was sent for an autopsy.

Jagendra was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, his condition is said to be critical.

Further investigation in this matter is underway and the accused is being questioned.