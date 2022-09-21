Man hacks father-in-law to death due to family dispute in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his father-in-law to death in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in Mundakeri village in Patrapur block under Jarada Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as 65 year old Apana Behera while the accused has been identified as Ganapati Behera.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the man and his father in law. Soon it took an ugly turn and both of them got engaged in physical assault. Being agitated Ganapati attacked his father in law with the help of a bamboo. Accordingly the old man succumbed to the injury at the spot only.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot and admitted Apana Behera to Patrapur Community Health Centre. Howver, the doctor there declared him brought dead.

Police have also seized the bamboo used in the assault of the deceased. Further investigation of the case is underway.

In another case that took place in the same district on last September 11 an old woman was hacked to death. In this case, the miscreants looted her gold jewellery and money and then allegedly killed her.

The incident took place near Bhismagiri College chowk under Digapahandi Police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha. The deceased woman has been identified as Adi Patra.