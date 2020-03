Balasore: In a ghastly incident, a man hacked his elder brother to death in Gilajodi village under Singla police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Rout of the village.

According to reports, the accused attacked his elder brother with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot. He was detained by the villagers.

(More details awaited)