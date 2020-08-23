Angul: In a ghastly incident, a man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death over some domestic issue in Shipur village under Samal police limits in Angul district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Barik.

According to reports, a scuffle erupted between two brothers last evening over a minor domestic issue .Then late at night, the younger brother, Niranjan, got hold of an axe and hacked Ranjan to death when he was asleep. Ranjan succumbed to injuries.

Later, the incident came to light after Niranjan surrendered himself before the police this morning.