Man hacks elder brother to death by stabbing in Pipli

Pipli: In a shocking incident, a man killed his elder brother by stabbing him with a broken liqour at Mukundaspur under Balipatna limits last night.

The deceased has been identified as Jagu Bhoi.

Report says, there was a fight between two brothers Jagu and Raja after drinking alchohol. In a fit of rage, younger brother Raja broke a liqour bottle and stabbed on his stomach. Following which he sustained critical injuries.

In the critical condition, Jagu was admitted to Pipli government hospital by 108 ambulance. After his health condition deteriorated he was shifted to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar and later to SCB Medical & Hospital. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

On being informed about the death of Jagu, Balipatna police reached his house, picked him and detained him at the police station.