Man hacked to death in Boudh district of Odisha

Boudh: A man has been hacked to death at Badadunguripali village under Manmunda police limit in Boudh district last night.

The victim has been identified as Naresh Bhoi.

Sources say, there was an enmity between the family of Naresh Bhoi and one Lalit Sahu of the same village. Earlier, Naresh had killed a dalit youth and was convicted in a case for six years and released from the jail recently.

On Thursday night, Naresh entered Lalit’s house to attack him with an axe. However, two sons of Lalit retaliated and hacked Naresh to death. As a result, Naresh died on the spot.

On being informed, Manmunda police rushed to the spot and seized the body and have started a probe into the matter.