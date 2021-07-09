Man hacked to death in Boudh district of Odisha

By WCE 1

Boudh: A man has been hacked to death at Badadunguripali village under Manmunda police limit in Boudh district last night.

The victim has been identified as Naresh Bhoi.

Related News

No weekend shutdown in Puri this Saturday

E-Lecture programme launched for under-graduate students in…

Sources say,  there was an enmity between the family of Naresh Bhoi and one Lalit Sahu of the same village. Earlier, Naresh had killed a dalit youth and was convicted in a case for six years and released from the jail recently.

On Thursday night, Naresh entered Lalit’s house to attack him with an axe. However, two sons of Lalit retaliated and hacked Naresh to death. As a result, Naresh died on the spot.

On being informed, Manmunda police rushed to the spot and seized the body and have started a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Naba Jauban Besha of Holy Trinity Today

State

No weekend shutdown in Puri this Saturday

Business

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Friday

State

Odisha sees 2,806 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 27,429

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.