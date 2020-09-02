Man Hacked To Death For Opposing Illegal Liquor Sale In Choudwar

Choudwar: A man was allegedly killed for opposing illegal liquor sale in Harijansahi of Choudwar area in ​​Cuttack district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj, resident of the same locality.

According to sources, last night, some women of the area had lodged a complaint in the Choudwar police over illegal manufacturing and sale of liquor by some persons.

Irate over the matter, late last night, a group of liquor dealers attacked Saroj with sharp weapons on his head as a result he sustained critical injuries.

After being informed, police reached the spot and rushed Saroj to SCB Medical in Cuttack where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have detained Saroj’s elder brother Mantu.

Later, the police have started an investigation into the incident.