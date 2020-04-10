Pic Credits: Times Of India

Man Hacked To Death By Elder Brother In Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau
Angul: A 34-year old man was hacked to death allegedly by his elder brother in Sanakerajanga village under Nisa industrial police limits in Odisha’s Angul district.

The deceased has been identified as Dillip Kumar Nayak.

According to reports, an heated argument was occurred between Dilip and his elder brother Bainshi Nayak (45) late last night over some family issues.

However, the situation turned ugly when Bainshi, in a fit of rage, attacked Dillip with an axe, leaving him seriously injured.

Soon after the incident, the family members, with the help of some villagers, immediately took Dillip to the District Headquarters Hospital here, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested Bainshi and started investigation into the matter.

