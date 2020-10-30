Anandpur: In a tragic incident, a man and his grandson were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding truck on NH 20 near Barapada Bazar here Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Kirtan Nath and Keshab. They belonged to Haripur village under Ramchandrapur police limits in the district.

According to reports, a rice-laden truck hit the bike, in which the duo were riding towards their village, from rear and fled from the spot.

They were rushed to Anandpur Sub-Divisional hospital where the doctors declared them “brought dead”.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

A pal gloom has descended on the village following the road mishap.