Man gives poison to 20-day-old daughter in Odisha, infant hospitalised

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly gave poison to his 20-day-old daughter in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday. The accused father has been identified as Chandan Mahana.

Sources said that Chandan had married Tanmayi last year. The couple was with a girl child 20 days ago. However, Chandan did not want the girl child and was looking for an opportunity to kill her with the aim of getting rid of her.

Shockingly, Chandan administered poison to the baby with the help of a syringe by taking the advantage of others’ absence with the infant. However, Tanmayi rushed to the spot after hearing the baby’s cry and saw Chandan sitting near the child.

Tanmayi asked Chandan about the reason behind the baby’s cry. Initially, he refused to speak the truth. But later he confessed to have administered poison to the child as she was a girl.

Soon, the infant was rushed to the Balasore hospital for treatment. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at the ICU department of the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have detained Chandan for interrogation.