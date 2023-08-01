Man gets life imprisonment for killing woman over sorcery in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a woman over suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The Rairangpur SDJM Court found the accused identified as Modan Pingua guilty in the murder case.

According to sources, Modan Pingua murdered a woman suspecting that she used to do witchcraft in 2022. Following the murder, the police took him into custody and initiated an investigation into the matter.

On Monday, the SDJM court declared Modan a convict and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Further details are awaited.