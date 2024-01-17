Man gets life imprisonment for impregnating 17-year-old girl in Jajpur, DAN test of victim’s child confirms him to be the father

Jajpur/Kandhamal: A man was reportedly sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl at Binjharpur area of Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

According to reports, the Jajpur POCSO Court sentenced one Baikuntha Mallick for raping the girl in 2021. Mallick raped the girl when she had gone to his house to charge mobile phone while no one else was present in the house. Later, he repeatedly raped the minor girl at different places.

The matter came to light only when the victim became pregnant. Soon, her family members field a complaint at Binjharpur police station. Based on which, Baikuntha was arrested and forwarded to the court. Later, the victim gave birth to a baby boy and his DNA test reportedly matched with that of Baikuntha.

While conducting a hearing in the case, the court apart from sentencing him to life imprisonment, imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on him. The court directed him to spend another 12 months more if fails to pay the fine.

The court also asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim, said sources.

Likewise, the Phulbani ADJ POCSO court awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) to one Dushasan Pradhan of Phiringia for raping a minor girl. The court also fined him Rs 10,000, failing which, he will have to spend one more year behind the bar.

