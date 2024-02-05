Man gets 20 years jail term for raping minor girl in Odisha

Baripada: A man was awarded 20 years jail term for reportedly raping a minor girl at a village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in 2020.

The additional district judge-cum-special judge (POCSO) Santosh Kumar Nayak sentenced the accused named Jitendra Dhir of Belpal village under Chandua police station to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

As per the court order, Nayak will have to serve three months more in the jail if fails to pay the fine of ten thousand rupees imposed on him.

The accused had reportedly raped the minor girl in 2020. The court convicted in the case base on the evidences and statements of the eyewitnesses.