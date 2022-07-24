Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting physically challenged girl

Cuttack: The Second Additional Circuit Judge of Cuttack has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6,000 for sexually assaulting a physically challenged girl back in 2018. The court has ordered that the accused, Kalia Nayak alias Tera, who is a resident of Jobra Canal Road, Chunbati Lane will have to serve six more months in jail if he does not pay the fine.

The man has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6,000 convicted under Sections 376 and 458 of the IPC.

The accused broke into the victim’s house and sexually assaulted her on January 10, 2018. The victim’s family members rushed into the spot after they heard her screams and found Kalia on the spot. Then they filed a case against Kalia in the Police station.

Unfortunately, the victim died while the trial was still under observation. A total of 12 people, including the victim’s family members and others, testified on behalf of the prosecution during the trial. The case was being handled by Additional Public Prosecutor Nandanandan Mahapatra and APP Saurabh Samal on behalf of the government.