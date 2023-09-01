Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha: Man found hanging in forest in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar

In a shocking incident, the hanging dead body of a man was spotted in Khandagiri forest area of Bhubaneswar on Friday. 

Representational Photo

The deceased man has been identified has been Ganu Sahoo. He was a resident of Aiginia area in Bhubaneswar.

On Thursday, the family had filed a complaint with the police station that Ganu was missing, said reliable reports.

The Bharatpur police had immediately launched a search operation in this regard. However, it is worth mentioning that, the locals spotted Ganu’s body in the forest and immediately informed the Khandagiri police in this regard.

However it is worth mentioning that after the discovery of the dead body, the Khandagiri police has registered an unnatural death case and is investigating into the matter.

The police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem. It is yet to be revealed whether the death is a murder or a suicide. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

