Man found hanging in Bhadrak Market Complex

Bhadrak: The dead body of a man was found hanging in the Tarini Market complex near Banth Chakk of Odisha’s Bhadrak. The man was found hanging to the shutter of a shop in the market complex area.

After receiving information about the incident, Bhadrak town police reach the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for autopsy. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The incident is assumed to be happened late last night after the market complex was closed. On Friday morning, the locals found the man hanging and immediately informed the town police about it.

On the other hand, it is also suspected that the man has not hanged himself, but rather he was murdered and later tied to a shutter with the help of a rope. The reason for death is also yet to be known.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter and further investigation is underway.