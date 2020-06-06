Keonjhar: A 55-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near Shibnarayanpur village under Anandpur police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash khanda of Shibnarayanpur village.

According to reports, locals noticed the body and informed the family members. They also alerted the police about the incident following which Anandpur police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy test.

Police suspect Khanda committed suicide due to a family dispute, but said that no suicide note was found.

“A suspicious death case was registered. Further investigation is on”, police said.