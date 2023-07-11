Man found hanging from ceiling fan at rented house in Jajpur

The Jajpur police have sent the body for post mortem examination. However, the reason behind the alleged suicide is not known yet.

By Akankshya Mishra
Jajpur: In a recent incident, the lifeless body of a man was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in a house in Jajpur.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed. However, he has been identified as the brother of Rakesh Kabi. The man who was residing at a rented house in Tentuli Khunta area of Jajpur, from where his body was found.

Reportedly, Rakesh arrived at his brother’s residence early in the morning. His brother had gone to drop off his son at the school. Upon returning after a while, Rakesh found his brother’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom.

Upon knowing about the incident, the local people immediately informed the Jajpur Road police. The police have sent the body for post mortem examination. The reason of death is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

 

