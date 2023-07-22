Man found dead under mysterious circumstance in Cuttack

Cuttack: A person was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Sishubhawan area of Odisha’s Cuttack district. The lifeless body was discovered lying in close proximity to the air conditioning unit of a building in the area.

According to sources, the locals found the lifeless body lying near the air conditioning unit. Finding him a stranger, they immediately informed the Lalbagh police about the matter.

On being informed, Lalbagh Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

It is suspected that the person died due to electrocution. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.