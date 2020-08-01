Man found dead near Baramunda over-bridge in Bhubaneswar; Murder suspected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Baramunda over-bridge here in the State Capital City on Saturday.

According to reports, some passersby noticed the naked body of the man and informed the police about it.

A team of Khandagiri police soon rushed to the spot and seized the body which is yet to be identified.

Police are also yet to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide, some locals suspected that he has been murdered by some miscreants.

Cops have started an investigation into the matter after sending the body to the hospital for postmortem.

